Watch: Interviews with U.S. Senate candidates Abdul El-Sayed, Mike Rogers & Haley Stevens

(WXYZ) — Ahead of the Tuesday, Aug. 4 primary, WXYZ sat down with the two Democratic candidates and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

Abdul El-Sayed, Mike Rogers and Haley Stevens are all looking to win the seat being vacated by Sen. Gary Peters. Rogers is the presumptive Republican nominee, while El-Sayed and Stevens are fighting for the Democratic nomination.

You can watch all of their interviews in the video below

One-on-one with Abdul El-Sayed

One-on-one with Abdul El-Sayed, who is running to be the Democratic nominee U.S. Senate

One-on-one with Haley Stevens

One-on-one with Haley Stevens, who is running to be the Democratic nominee U.S. Senate

One-on-one with Mike Rogers