WATCH LIVE: Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy holds press conference on Na'Ziyah Harris case

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is set to hold a press conference later this morning on the disappearance of 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris.

Na'Ziyah was last seen on Jan. 9 getting off a school bus at the intersection of Cornwall Street and 3 Mile Drive on the city's east side, about a quarter mile from her home.

The man suspected in the disappearance of 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris is already in custody on another case, Detroit Police told us last month.

