Street flooded on Detroit's west side due to water main break

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A water main break on Detroit's west side has flooded a street during the morning commute.

LIVE: Water Main Break on Detroit's West Side

A portion of Mellon Street is flooded, with The Water Main break being near the intersection of Major Street and Mellon Street.

The Detroit Water and Sewage Department told me they are not sure when this water main break started, and are determining whether or not to close the road.

No word on a cause yet, with the water nearly covering the wheel wells of a van that drove through.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes readily available.