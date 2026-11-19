WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of people got an early look at the Wayne County Lightfest on Wednesday night, lacing up their running shoes for an 8K run and walk through the annual holiday display before it officially opens to the public.

The event took place at Merriman Hollow Park starting in Westland and gave participants a chance to experience the popular light show on foot.

The Wayne County Lightfest stretches for five miles through Hines Park and features nearly 50 animated themed displays and more than 100,000 lights. Beginning Thursday at 6 p.m., visitors can drive through the display as the attraction opens for the holiday season.

WATCH 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the media player below:

Wayne County Lightfest kicks off with festive 8K run and walk in Westland

For the Fedewa family of Plymouth, the event has become an annual tradition.

"It's getting to be a tradition, so we've done it like the past three years," said attendee Jeff Fedewa.

His son, Jack, said the nighttime run offers a unique experience.

"It's unique, not a lot of runs happen at night and the lights are cool to see," he said.

While some participants return year after year, others experienced the Lightfest for the first time.

"It's always something I wanted to do with a car, but then to be able to walk through it is just amazing," said attendee Suzanne Breemer.

The run and walk followed a special biking event held Tuesday, which also allowed people to travel through the illuminated route before it opened to vehicles.

Mike Walls took advantage of both opportunities. After biking through the display Tuesday, he returned Wednesday to walk the route with his wife. The pair even wore festive lights during the event.

"I came out on the bicycle yesterday. I didn't put them on the bike, so I put them on me today," Walls said.

For many participants, the event marked the unofficial start of the holiday season.

"Everybody needs to get into the holiday spirit. Life is too short," Breemer said.