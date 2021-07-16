Watch
Flood warning issued for Wayne County amid heavy rains

Posted at 10:18 AM, Jul 16, 2021
(WXYZ) — The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Wayne County until 5:15 p.m. Friday.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, up to 1.5 inches of rain has already fallen.

NWS says some locations that will experience flooding includeLivonia, Taylor, Romulus, Flat Rock, Grosse Pointe, Canton, Downtown Detroit, Detroit, Dearborn, Wyandotte, Trenton, Grosse
Ile, Northville, Belleville, Greenfield Village, Belle Isle, Westland, Dearborn Heights, Lincoln Park and Southgate.

Typical areas along I-94 are the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area through the day.

Both directions of I-94 at Lodge are closed due to flooding, according to MDOT.

View a live feed of freeway cameras below:

