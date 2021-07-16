Flood warning issued for Wayne County amid heavy rains

(WXYZ) — The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Wayne County until 5:15 p.m. Friday.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, up to 1.5 inches of rain has already fallen.

FULL LIST: Heavy rain once again causing flooding on metro Detroit freeways

NWS says some locations that will experience flooding includeLivonia, Taylor, Romulus, Flat Rock, Grosse Pointe, Canton, Downtown Detroit, Detroit, Dearborn, Wyandotte, Trenton, Grosse

Ile, Northville, Belleville, Greenfield Village, Belle Isle, Westland, Dearborn Heights, Lincoln Park and Southgate.

Typical areas along I-94 are the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area through the day.

Both directions of I-94 at Lodge are closed due to flooding, according to MDOT.

Flooding on I-94

Location: Both Directions I-94 at M-10

Lanes Blocked: All Lanes

Event Type: Flooding

County: Wayne

Event Message: Water Over Roadway EB/WB I-94 Btwn I-75 and M-10 across all lanes. Proceed with Caution.@i94Detroit @DTWeetin — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) July 16, 2021

