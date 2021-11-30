What is ALICE Lockdown, the alert issued to Oxford High School students during shooting

(WXYZ) — Three people, believed to be students, were killed at Oxford High School in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Six others, including a teacher, were injured.

The suspect is believed to be a 15-year-old student at the school, according to police. He was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered.

Police say the shooting lasted around five minutes, and students we spoke to say an alert went over the speakers for an "ALICE Lockdown."

ALICE is a training program for students and schools and is an acronym. It stands for: Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

According to the district's website, the school last held an ALICE Lockdown drill on Oct. 7.

The website description for each one is below, from the Alice Training site.

Alert - "Alert is when you first become aware of a threat. The sooner you understand that you’re in danger, the sooner you can save yourself. A speedy response is critical. Seconds count," the website reads.

Lockdown – "If evacuation is not a safe option, barricaded entry points into your room in an effort to create a semi-secure starting point."

Inform – "Communicate the violent intruder’s location and direction in real time."

Counter – "Create Noise, Movement, Distance and Distraction with the intent of reducing the shooter’s ability to shoot accurately. Counter is NOT fighting."

Evacuate – "When safe to do so, remove yourself from the danger zone."

