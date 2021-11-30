WATCH: Officials provide update shooting at Oxford High School that left 3 dead, 6 others shot

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office provided an update on Tuesday afternoon after a shooting at Oxford High School left three people, believed to be students, dead, and six others injured.

Related: LIVE COVERAGE: Confirmed shooting at Oxford High School, reports of multiple victims

Police said the suspect is a 15-year-old student at the school who is in custody.

According to deputies, the victims are believed to be students and one of the other six people was a teacher.

Related: Parents of Oxford High School students asked to meet at Meijer on Lapeer Rd.

The 911 call came in around 12:51 p.m. and there were over 100 911 calls reported.

The suspect fired multiple shots and was taken into custody five minutes after the 911 call, according to police.

Update from Rochester Hills fire below