HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kimberly McGrath, 43, has been missing for nearly a week after her car crashed into a Huron Township backyard, and despite searches by land, water and air, police say there are no signs of her.

Huron Township Police received a crash notification from McGrath's phone in the area of Hannan and Pennsylvania roads Friday evening. Her vehicle was not found until the next day, when a neighbor went to mow their lawn and discovered it in a backyard. A tree was down in the area, with the Huron River just yards away.

WXYZ Approximate area of where vehicle crashed

Huron Township Police Chief Everette Robins said investigators have been searching every day since she disappeared.

You can watch Ruta Ulcinaite's full report on where the investigation currently stands below:

Where is Kimberly McGrath? Southgate woman has been missing for nearly a week

"We have gone to specific areas that were of concerns and we physically have climbed through the wooded areas. We've also had a boat on the river every single day since this occurred," Chief Robins said.

Police are also looking at electronic data and executing search warrants to learn more about what McGrath was doing in the area that day.

Her family says McGrath had recently picked up DoorDashing for extra cash.

With no witnesses and no trail to follow, Chief Robins outlined two possible scenarios for what may have happened, but isn't ruling anything out.

"One would think that someone either was disoriented and walked away from that crash or two, may have fled the scene. Those are the two likely scenarios, but anything is possible," he said.

You can watch an extended clip of our updated interview with Huron Township Police Chief Everette Robins below:

Huron Township Police Chief Update on Search for Kimberly McGrath

Police are also looking into the possibility that someone was in the vehicle with McGrath that night.

"We're not ruling anything out... There's no initial indication of foul play, there's nothing that leads us immediately to believe that," Chief Robins said. "Nobody saw any direction of travel, we have no idea where she may have gone, what she may or may not have been running from, why she was going down that driveway, we're just leaving all of our options open and we're really looking into every avenue."

For McGrath's family and friends, every passing day brings more anxiety and more unanswered questions.

WXYZ Poster

"I started out worried and I didn't know I could get more worried and here I am… it's difficult to put into words," Kate Petersen, McGrath's cousin, said. "The fact that we don't know anything conclusive, leaves so many possibilities."

Police are encouraging anyone with information to look in their sheds and on their properties. Anyone who sees McGrath should call police immediately.

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