HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Southgate woman has been missing since her car crashed into a Huron Township backyard, and investigators say time is running out to find her as the weather turns for the worse Wednesday.

Kimberly Noel McGrath, 43, also known as "Kimmy," has not been seen since her car was discovered in a backyard near Pennsylvania and Hannan Roads in Huron Township Saturday. Police say the crash appears to have occurred Friday. The vehicle was found by a neighbor of homeowner Peter J. Glaab Jr. while mowing the lawn.

You can watch 7 News Detroit reporter Ruta Ulcinaite's full story below:

Huron Township police search for missing Southgate woman whose car was found still running in a backyard

Police say McGrath's cell phone and purse were left inside the car when it was found, and the engine was still running. No witnesses or surveillance cameras are known to have captured the crash at this time.

Huron Township Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety Everette Robins said the circumstances are deeply concerning.

"The concerning part is all of her personal belongings were inside including her cell phone, her purse. The car was left running. We have no direction of travel, we have no idea where she went. None of her family members, that we're aware of, have heard from her. So we're very concerned right now," Robins said.

Extended Huron Township Police Interview Below:

Huron Township Police on the disappearance of Kimberly McGrath

Searches by air, land and water have turned up no sign of McGrath. Robins said the department has even called in outside resources.

"We brought in additional resources from multiple departments," Chief McGrath said. "The significant concern is, did she hit her head in the crash? Was there any type of injury that could have put her into some type of episode?"

WXYZ Monica Doyle

Peter J. Glaab Jr., who lives near where the car was found, described the state of the vehicle when it was discovered.

"Well, it was all smashed in the front and couldn't be driven of course," Glaab Jr. said.

He also noted the crash site's proximity to a nearby river.

"If she had gone straight down, she could've gone right into the river," Glaab Jr. said.

WXYZ Peter J. Glaab Jr. says the car looked to be in bad shape after the crash

McGrath's cousin, Monica Doyle, and her aunt, Elizabeth Zaenger, say she was doing well before her disappearance. They believe McGrath may have been delivering food in the area on Friday, something she began doing about six weeks ago, and say she was not abusing drugs or alcohol and had no severe mental health issues.

Doyle said she cannot imagine McGrath walking away willingly.

"It's hard to imagine where she would go and leave her cat and her family, so I'm just really hoping she's safe," Doyle said.

Zaenger described the toll the uncertainty is taking on her.

"I have a pit in my stomach," Zaenger said. “We miss her and we want her back.”

WXYZ Kimberly McGrath’s aunt, Elizabeth Zaenger (right) and Kimberly McGrath’s cousin, Monica Doyle (left)

With weather conditions expected to worsen Wednesday, the search continued Tuesday. Chief Robins urges anyone with information to come forward, no matter how small the detail.

"If you see something, say something, don't assume you're wasting our time. This is what we do," Robins said. "Check your outbuildings, check your houses, check your video footage, if there's anything of concern, let us know."

The Chief at one point spoke directly to McGrath if she happens to be watching.

"Sometimes people get scared after a crash and they panic and they leave. We're in no way looking to charge her with anything, get her into trouble for anything. We just wanna make sure that she's safe and get her back to her family," he said.

If you have any information or see McGrath, call Huron Township Police at 734-753-4400. You can also email them at contact@hurontownship-mi.gov.

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