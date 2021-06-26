Watch
Whitmer activates Michigan State Emergency Operations Center in response to flooding

Posted at 1:17 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 13:25:17-04

In a tweet, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she has activated the state’s operations center in hopes of helping communities get resources following the rain storms in Southeast Michigan.

