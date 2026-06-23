Whitmer to appeal FEMA denial of disaster aid after deadly Southwest Michigan tornadoes

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state is appealing FEMA's denial of federal disaster aid following the deadly tornado outbreak in Southwest Michigan in March.

According to the governor's office, FEMA denied the assistance through the Individual Assistance (IA) program.

Watch below: Exclusive bodycam shows harrowing moments after Union City's deadly EF-3 tornado

Exclusive bodycam shows harrowing moments after Union City's deadly EF-3 tornado

"Families are still recovering from the devastation caused by the March tornadoes,” Whitmer said in a statement. “These storms damaged critical infrastructure, destroyed homes, and tragically claimed four lives. While I’m disappointed that FEMA denied our request for Individual Assistance, our work is not over. We will keep fighting to deliver the support our residents deserve, and help affected communities recover and rebuild. Michiganders are strong. We will get through this together.”

The IA funding would have provided financial support and direct services to eligible individuals and households who have sustained uninsured or underinsured losses due to damage. FEMA also denied funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.



Watch below: Union City church damaged by storm focused on helping neighrbors

Union City church damaged by storm focused on helping neighrbors

Four tornadoes hit Branch, Cass and St. Joseph counties on March 6, 2026. The tornadoes ranged from EF-0 through EF-3 in union City, and damaged numerous businesses and homes, overturned vehicles and destroyed trees.

Watch below: Community rallies for relief efforts following southwest Michigan storms

Community rallies for relief efforts following southwest Michigan storms

Four people — including a 12-year-old child in Cass County — were killed in the storms. It was the deadliest tornado outbreak in Michigan in nearly 50 years.