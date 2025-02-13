'Why did you do that?': Family of Tahiry Broom, murdered trans woman, speaks out

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — As Tahiry Broom's family mourns her tragic death, they are calling for understanding as they honor her amid ongoing investigations.

Broom, a 29-year-old transgender woman, was shot and killed on Sunday morning in Southfield.

Police arrested Robert Ridges III, 28, at a casino just hours after finding the murder weapon in his apartment. Now, we're hearing from the aunt of Broom about who she was.

"It's like, it's really like it got the whole family in like an uproar. Like it's like one of those things like you don't know what to feel. You wanna be angry, you wanna be sad, you wanna cry, you wanna scream,” Broom's aunt Patricia Bender explained.

Even after the arrest of the person police believe is responsible, there are still a lot of questions going through Bender's mind.



"That brought some peace, but that don't take away the pain,” Bender said. “You just wanna know why, like why did you do that? Why do you feel like she deserved for that to happen, you know, and then that way and that magnitude."

Bender says her niece loved making people laugh, was full of energy and confidence and loved Nicki Minaj.

"Funny, smart like one of those people that can walk into the darkest room and find some light in it," Bender said.

She's hoping people see Broom in that bright light instead of focusing on what she did for work.

"You can't judge a person by their actions or something that they do,” Bender said.

Southfield police say they haven't ruled out the possibility that Broom was targeted. The suspect made 33 calls to sex workers, including Black transgender women like Broom.

"I believe that now that this has happened, he wants to try to distance himself from that reality, but no he knew. I believe it was possibly maybe even a motive for the robbery as well because when he was interviewed, turns out he didn't have any money, so how was he going to pay for services if you will, but he was carrying a gun," Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said.

But the evil that happened and investigation into it won't stop them from celebrating who she was.

"She shine a light that's gonna shine forever and ever and ever and ever," Bender said.

The family says they're grateful for the outpouring of support in Michigan. There will be a balloon release in Cleveland, where Broom is from, at Woodhill Park Friday.

