Witnesses say wrong-way driver caused 7-vehicle crash in Redford Township

REDFORD TWP, Mich. — A wrong-way driver caused a crash involving seven vehicles early Monday morning in Redford Township, witnesses tell us.

The incident happened on Telegraph Road, just near 5 Mile, around 2 a.m., as the crash involving seven vehicles brough this stretch of road to a standstill.

Police haven’t said yet how it unfolded, but witnesses tell me it was caused by a wrong‑way driver who was heading northbound in the southbound lanes. Please be advised that this report may be a little hard to watch, as you will hear family members in the background.

Watch Faraz Javed's report below

Witnesses say wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Redford Township

Jamie Cook and Antonio Mury were working their night shift at McDonald's on Telegraph when they heard loud noises.

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"All I heard was 'boom, boom, boom'. I thought like our speakers would pick up everything," Mury said. "So I thought it was outside our store. Then we looked outside, we started cars, cops, everything. We went outside, the cops saw about it's a pull-up. And then we asked them cars what happened right there. They said a car was driving past on the wrong side of the road. Then we didn't look, and then it was a four-car pull-up down there.

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"I'm hurt for the family. I'm hurt for the whole situation. I can't even imagine how they feel right now at the moment," Cook said.

Out of respect, we are not showing you the family members. But we saw police escorting them towards one of the vehicles involved, where their loved one was.

"I'm praying for them because that's something you don't want to do. Like waking up in the middle of the night, find out if I'm going in a car accident. That's crazy. I won't wish that. I won't wish that on my worst enemy right now," Mury said.

Police have not confirmed how many people were injured or their condition, but Tane, the owner of club Tane bar & grill, shared with me that he knows one of the drivers involved in the crash.

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"So the driver of the white truck was inside this establishment?" I clarified with him.

"Yes, he just left," Tane replied. "He said he's going home. Then he called me. I said, 'what's going on?' He said, 'I'm right opposite from the club'. I said, 'what are you doing opposite from the club? You just left.' He said, 'yeah, I just got hit.' So when he was on the floor, and then we saw all these guys out there.

Tane told me that the driver of that white truck is now at the hospital. But once again, police have not released an official statement on what led to the crash, how many were hurt, or their condition.

We’re hoping to have those updates later in the day.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.