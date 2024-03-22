Hands On Museum visionary reflects on Ann Arbor science center's history

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Born and raised in Jamaica, Cynthia Yao says she always had a thirst for knowledge.

Yao says after graduating high school, she moved to the U.S. for college. A few years later, she married her husband, moved to Ann Arbor where her husband landed a job at the University of Michigan and had four children.

Yao says as a stay-at-home mom, she often took her children to museums and learning centers. She says because her husband had the summers off, they also were able to travel, which sparked an idea.

WXYZ Cynthia Yao, owner of the Hands on Museum in Ann Arbor. (March 2024)

“I got my degree I think in ’78 and then during that time because I'd been to the exploratorium in San Francisco and I'd been to the Boston Tourist museum, those were the big inspirers. I thought I would like to start a museum like this in Ann Arbor,” Yao said.

Her chance to curate a museum space came not too long after when a nearly 100-year-old firehouse became available in Ann Arbor. Yao says she was battling with another nonprofit at the time that wanted to turn the firehouse into a theater. Yao says after the other nonprofit chose an alternative space, she got to work on what would be the Hands On Museum.

WXYZ The Hands on Museum in Ann Arbor. (March 2024)

The visionary says she faced many challenges trying to raise money as this was her first time doing something like this. After finally meeting its goals and receiving help from many community volunteers, the museum opened its doors in October 1982 with just 20 exhibits.

Yao says the museum really took off after a newspaper article named it one of the best places for kids during spring break.

“We had lines around the block, around the firehouse. We had about 20 exhibits for them to play with. The fire department came out, the police came out to fix the line so no one got hurt,” Yao laughed as she recalled.

WXYZ The Hands on Museum in Ann Arbor. (March 2024)

Over the next 20 years, the museum multiplied in size gaining international recognition and welcoming over 2 million people into its doors.

“I’m really still amazed. I just got a walk-through and I think the concept, they adopted it very well. I'm very pleased — thrilled in fact,” Yao said.

WXYZ The Hands on Museum in Ann Arbor. (March 2024)

The 83-year-old says although they’ve been upgraded over time, some of the original exhibits still exist like the skeleton riding a bike. Children can explore the museum today learning about everything from water, plumbing, the human body and light.

Yao says everything she learned while configuring the Hands On Museum can now be found inside a book she helped to edit called "Handbook for Small Science Centers." She says she’s grateful the work she’s done with the museum will be able to be enjoyed for generations to come.

WXYZ Cynthia Yao, the owner of the Hands on Museum in Ann Arbor, talks with 7 Action News reporter Whitney Burney. (March 2024)

“Going back to a proverb, it’s a Chinese proverb, I use as my guiding light. It says, 'I hear and I forget. I see and I remember. I do and I understand.' It's the doing part, the fact that you get to play,” Yao said of the museum.

For more information on how your child can learn and discover the world at the Hands On Museum, visit their website.

