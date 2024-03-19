Women's History Month: Rosa Parks Great Niece celebrates her legacy by continuing to give back

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, “Do you remember her?”

“Big on energy. She always felt strong she always felt solid to me,” said Erica Thedford.

There is so much Erica Thedford remembers about her Great Aunt Rosa Parks.

“She was for everybody. Wasn't about Black, white - it was for every day,” said Thedford.

What she'll never forget is not only her spirit to create change but her legacy of giving what no one can take from you, which is education. So, Erica now sits on the board of the Rosa Parks Foundation.

“Describe the feeling of sitting at the table and watching your great aunt's legacy and how the world played out?” asked Glenda.

“Just seeing how the world has changed since then and knowing that my Great Aunt had a pivotal role in that and knowing that there is so much more to do, and I can help with that. it's very fulfilling,” said Thedford.

Part of that pass down is giving out 20-25 scholarships a year to students for what is now $2500 to those who can best describe how Ms. Parks' determination in the past makes an impression on their future.

“I’ve always studied up on the civil rights movement. My parents always made sure I was aware of how society is, how people are treated so I take the time once or twice a year to go visit Mrs. Parks at the cemetery and just bring flowers. I think that it's important that we recognize our past,” said Shawntay Lewis.

Shawntay Lewis received a Scholarship from the Rosa Parks Foundation.

"It was a wonderful thing, I felt like I had people behind me. I didn't even really know yet, but they were providing me with this money so that I could go to college and do something that I wanted to do in the future,” said Shawntay.

For you to receive something in her name in her honor to further your life, that is special,” said Glenda to Shawntay.

“It is so great to have a connection with the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation. They are always inviting me to events get to see new recipients every year and attend something for life,” said Shawntay.

In fact, the foundation helped Shawntay get an internship at the Detroit News, a step toward her dream job.

“I want to become a newscast producer and double major in Spanish language,” said Shawntay.

A pay it forward motion that Erica is proud to be part of all by again, keeping her seat in the foundation her Great Aunt Rosa began.

“So, I definitely carry myself in a way that I stand up for people when I see the need to big on voting, so I push people to do that small and big election,” said Thedford.

“Even her love of the city, most people don't know like how much she did for this city, so I try to push people to be better themselves and that comes from knowing her blood is in my veins,” said Thedford.