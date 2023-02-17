1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Coronavirus
Local
US/World
Investigators
Politics
Auto
Your Health Matters
Seen on 7
Editorials
Spotlight on the News
Chuck Stokes Blog
Conquering Addiction
Getting Around Metro Detroit
Videos
Watch News Casts Live
Latest Videos
Weather
Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
School Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Radar & Maps
Detroit Traffic
Sports
Sports Homepage
Senior Salutes
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Golf
College Sports
HS Sports
College Hoops
FanDuel Sportsbook Show
MSU Tragedy
7 In Depth
Two Americas
Positively Detroit
WXYZ Social Media
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Smart Saver
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Workers Wanted
Money
ShopSmart
Business
Don't Waste Your Money
Consumer
Recall
Financial Fitness Zone
Legally Speaking
Spotlight on Civility
Brightest and Best
Entertainment and Food
TV Listings
In the D
Contests
Around Town
Right This Minute
Lifestyle
Dr. Nandi
Back to School
Photo Gallery
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Brand Spotlight
Marketplace
DTE Smart Home Solutions
Exceptional Educators
Metro Detroit Home Tour
Your Health Matters Videos
Ultimate Wedding Show
Excellence In Education
Home Pros
Community
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Frequently Asked Questions
Station Jobs
Brightest and Best
Bounce TV
Laff - Channel 7.3
WXYZ-TV Removal Requests
Contact Us
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Detroit
Wayne
Oakland
Macomb
Washtenaw
Monroe
St Clair
Livingston
Quick links...
Detroit
Wayne
Oakland
Macomb
Washtenaw
Monroe
St Clair
Livingston
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Women's History Month
Black History Month
Women's volunteer service organization enriches African American culture
Carolyn Clifford
5:11 PM, Feb 17, 2023
Black History Month
First Black woman Michigan Supreme Court justice sits down with Glenda Lewis
Glenda Lewis
5:54 PM, Feb 06, 2023
Black History Month
Local woman remembers families who crossed Detroit River to escape slavery
Kiara Hay
6:01 AM, Feb 01, 2023
News
After losing uncle to MS, Livonia woman started kindness projects in his honor
Alexandra Bahou
11:50 AM, Jan 17, 2023
News
Ferndale studio owner commemorates Women's History Month
Jeddy Johnson
10:59 AM, Mar 22, 2022
Seen On 7
Bundled celebrates Women's History Month
7:18 AM, Mar 12, 2022
News
Celebrating Women's History Month: 'This is our time ladies!'
5:38 PM, Mar 19, 2021
News
Woman worked for DPS for 41 years before launching Source Booksellers in Detroit
WXYZ Web Team
5:08 PM, Feb 23, 2021
Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!