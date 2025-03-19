Women's History Month: Michigan's only African American Oculoplastic surgeon and Neuro-Ophthalmologist

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The journey to becoming the only African American Oculoplastic surgeon and Neuro-Ophthalmologist in the state of Michigan started decades ago for Dr. Victoria Williams.

“When I was 16, I had a car. Part of that responsibility of having a car was taking my grandma to her appointment. So she was seeing an oculoplastic neuro-ophthalmology doctor,” said Williams.

WXYZ-TV

That same doctor later became one of her mentors and inspired her to start a career of her own in the field.

“He let me shadow him, and I saw some of the surgeries, fell in love, and I never looked back,” said Williams.

She spent 13 years in school and 8 years in private practice before pursuing her dream of opening her own clinic.

“I was fortunate enough to have a couple of African American ophthalmologists throughout my career that helped me do research and really guided me on the process and to stay focused and stay motivated because it's not easy, you know, being the only one sometimes and it gets discouraging,” said Williams.

It’s been about a year since Williams opened a practice of her own, “Williams Eye Specialty Clinic” in Southfield, a rare combination of both the medical and cosmetic sides of eye care.

“I really wanted to be able to highlight both of those in the same practice. There really aren't many practices that do both,” Williams explained. “I do anything from eyelid lips, from excess skin or droopy lids, droopy brows. I also do procedures for people who have tearing or watery eyes. I can open up tear ducts. I do reconstructive surgeries for people who have tumors, or they've had skin cancers that need reconstruction, or they've had trauma, and then anything on the optic nerve.”

Women account for 20% of all ophthalmologists, and even fewer are specialists.

She says representation, being a person of color able to serve her community in this space, has been a big motivator.

“Ophthalmology is such a small field and there's not a lot of minorities and not a lot of women, let alone those that go into specialties after they finish training in residency,” said Williams.

Her goal is to educate and help others live a happy and healthy life.

“I feel honored. You know, I'm glad that I can bring something to the community and to the state that is needed, but also be able to, you know, provide care for people who need it that look like me, who may not trust other doctors.”

It hasn’t been easy but Williams hopes her journey will inspire other young women to also take a risk.

“Don't think anything is not possible. It may take time, but it's worth it,” said Williams.

