REDFORD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A driver is dead after driving the wrong way on Telegraph Road in Redford Township late Sunday night, police tell us.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

Wrong-way driver dead in Redford Township crash involving 8 vehicles

The incident happened on Telegraph Road, just near 5 Mile, as the crash involved eight vehicles. Emergency personnel responded to the scene around 11 p.m.

Investigators say the driver was heading northbound in the southbound lanes in a burgundy Durango. We're told the driver struck two vehicles just north of 5 Mile and continued at a high rate of speed before striking a vehicle head-on at the stoplight.

The impact from the head-on collision caused other vehicles at the light to also be struck.

The driver of the Durango was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Everyone else in the incident was either unharmed or suffered minor injuries, officials say.

Viewer video shows wrong-way driver on Telegraph in Redford Township that hit multiple vehicles

Video shows wrong-way driver on Telegraph in Redford Township that hit several vehicles

We spoke with one of the drivers who was hit on Sunday evening.

"I'm thinking it's on the other side of Telegraph because it's so dark and all I see is headlights. The next thing I know, it's like right there. I said shit, he on this side and boom, before I could even do anything, he hit me," said Demetri Smith.

Smith added, "thank God I was able to react as quick so it didn't be as bad ... but and I had my seat belt on, so that helped me out a lot."

Watch extended sound with one of the crash victims in the video player below:

Extended interview: Victim talks about wrong-way driver on Telegraph

Jamie Cook and Antonio Mury were working their night shift at McDonald's on Telegraph when they heard loud noises.

"All I heard was 'boom, boom, boom'. I thought like our speakers would pick up everything," Mury said.

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"I'm hurt for the family. I'm hurt for the whole situation. I can't even imagine how they feel right now at the moment," Cook said.

Out of respect, we are not showing you the family members. But we saw police escorting them towards one of the vehicles involved, where their loved one was.

"I'm praying for them because that's something you don't want to do. Like waking up in the middle of the night, find out if I'm going in a car accident. That's crazy. I won't wish that. I won't wish that on my worst enemy right now," Mury said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Jacob Vance at jvance@redfordpd.org or 313-387-2561 in the Redford Township Police Traffic Bureau.