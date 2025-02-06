'You violated her': Mothers of young Pontiac home invasion victims speak out, sheriff issues warning

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Parents are speaking out about a violent spree of break-ins targeting young, adolescent girls that the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The sheriff’s office says they know of at least four incidents where a man has broken into or attempted to break into homes in the last few months. A knife has been involved in some of the incidents, leading to frightened residents locking up their windows and doors.

Two upset mothers with very similar stories living only about two blocks apart say their daughters were violently targeted.

Shauntay Pryor is a mother of four. Back in October, her 15-year-old daughter saw someone jump out of her unlocked bedroom window on the 600 block of Northway Drive after she woke up. She says in January, the man then came back — this time breaking the locked window to get inside, escalating the violence.

“He made her undress, take off her clothing and was threatening to kill and told her that he would stab her and she said she felt uncomfortable," Pryor said. "When he started to take his pants down, she started fighting him.”

In the commotion, her daughter was choked and stabbed in the hand. The man then took off once a sibling noticed the violence in the middle of the night and screamed.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Monica Smith's 10-year-old daughter was attacked on the 100 block of N. Marshall. She woke up to the sound of her daughter screaming.

"Went to step out into the hallway where her room is and I just see someone shoot past and jump down the stairs," Smith said.

Both moms say they don't feel comfortable enough to live in their homes anymore.

"I'm not staying in my house again. I'm moving," Smith added.

The suspect is described to be 17 to 21 years old and usually covers his face with a hoodie or ski mask, targeting homes in the early morning hours. Now community groups like Pontiac United are saying no more.

"We have to as a community come together and say we're not going to have this. We're not going to tolerate this, whatever it is that we need to do," Pontiac United co-founder Traciee Hirsch said. "Do some community watches and neighborhood watches, whatever we have to do to help. We're ready to go because this is just unacceptable."

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office is adding patrols to the area and says residents need to lock their doors and windows.

"We want people to feel safe in their homes, but we also want them to be prepared since this person is still at large," Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Sam James said. "We want people to be more vigilant. We want people to secure their homes."

If you know anything about these incidents or recognize the suspect, call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

