John Gibbs defeats Peter Meijer, wins GOP 3rd Congressional District primary race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Gibbs has been declared the unofficial winner in the GOP 3rd Congressional District primary race, defeating Peter Meijer and advancing to the general election in November.

It was a tight race but with 89% of votes counted, the Associated Press has declared Gibbs to be the winner.

Meijer called Gibbs around 1:30 a.m. to concede, though the race had yet to be called. He released the following statement.

"This was a hard-fought primary campaign, and I want to thank everyone in West Michigan for their support. Representing my hometown in Congress has been a tremendous honor for which I will always be grateful. I also want to congratulate my opponent, John Gibbs, on his victory tonight.



"Throughout my term, I have strived to always put West Michigan's interests first. I'm proud to have passed multiple bills into law, putting me on track to have more bills passed than any freshman Republican in the House in recent history. I'm proud to have delivered critical resources to communities throughout our district. And I'm proud to have remained true to my principles, even when doing so came at a significant political cost.



"A Constitutional Republic like ours requires leaders who are willing to take on the big challenges, to find common ground when possible, and to put their love of country before partisan advantage. Every single day in office, I have tried to do precisely that, because it's what West Michigan deserves from its leadership in Washington.



"I believe our community and our values are worth fighting for. Though this was not the outcome we hoped for, I will continue to do everything possible to move the Republican Party, West Michigan, and our country in a positive direction. I am thankful for all those who have supported my efforts -- particularly my wife, Gabriella, my family, and my team here in West Michigan and in Washington -- and I will be forever thankful for the opportunity to serve the community I was born and raised in."





The newly drawn 3rd Congressional District has been one of the nation’s most closely watched primary races.

This was the first time Gibbs had run for Congress. He formerly worked in the Trump administration.

After his time with the Trump Administration, Gibbs was recruited by Trump staffers to move to West Michigan and run against Meijer in the primary. He moved back to Michigan in the summer of 2021, after having roots here growing up.

Meijer created controversy in his party after voting to impeach former President Trump after the January 6th insurrection. Several GOP organizations, including Muskegon County GOP, dropped their support for the congressman. Meijer stands by his decision.

“January 6 was my third day in office that was a dark and shameful day for the country," Meijer said. "I think it's important that members of Congress be consistent. I think it's important that members of Congress tell the truth to their constituents and don't wink and nod at things they don't believe.”

Gibbs will move on to face Democratic challenger Hillary Scholten in the November General election.

