Alex DeBrincat says he wants to remain in Detroit, calls Dylan Larkin a 'great teammate'

Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat said he wants to stay with the team despite uncertainty around its future.

According to NHL.com, DeBrincat spoke at the at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, who is from metro Detroit, was the Red Wings' leading goal scorer with 41 and point-scorer with 85 last season. he's entering the final year of a four-year, $31.5 million contract signed in 2023.

According to the remarks, DeBrincat wants to remain in Detroit, despite the team still not having a general manager, his friend and former teammate, Patrick Kane, leaving, and Dylan Larkin requesting a trade.

“When a new GM (is announced), I’m sure there’s going to be some conversations, but you know, as of right now, my opinion hasn’t changed,” DeBrincat said, according to the NHL.com article. “I love playing for the Red Wings. I love wearing that jersey and battling with those guys out there. My intention is obviously to stay in Detroit. We’ll see what happens, I guess.”

DeBrincat also said that losing Kane stinks for both himself, and for the Red Wings, because of his skill and leadership.

"For me, he’s one of my best friends. He’s a guy I hang out with. Our kids are great friends. In that aspect of it, it (stinks). But if he’s going to go anywhere, I’m happy he went to Chicago. I feel like him going back home is probably the story that needed to be written," he said.

DeBrincat also said that Larkin has been around the rink, according to the article, as the team has been skating informally.

“From my perspective, he’s a great teammate, he’s a great friend of mine, and that’s a decision he made,” DeBrincat said. “That’s about as far as I’m going to go there. He’s always been a great teammate to me and a great friend. I feel like at this moment our team is definitely better with him, and he’s still our leader. He’s still one of our best players. That’s the way it is.”