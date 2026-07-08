Pistons trade Marcus Sasser to Mavericks as part of six-team deal, per reports

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have traded guard Marcus Sasser to the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple reports.

The deal was first reported last week by longtime NBA reporters Marc Stein and Jake Fischer with The Stein Line. ESPN's Shams Charania and Ohm Youngmisuk reported on Tuesday evening that Sasser was headed to Dallas as part of a six team deal where the Pistons dealt away Caris LeVert and Isaiah Stewart and acquired Taurean Prince, Gary Harris and John Collins.

The Pistons traded for Sasser when he was drafted in the first round (25th overall) by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Draft. Sasser appeared in 38 games last season, playing 12 minutes per game mostly off the bench while averaging 5.2 points and 2.0 assists. In 166 games across three seasons, Sasser has averaged 15.8 minutes, 7.0 points, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from three and 85.9 percent from the free throw line.