How you can get Michigan National Championship apparel

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh says he's getting a tattoo celebrating the 15-0 season and the national championship. He told it to our Brad Galli after the game.
Posted at 12:58 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 00:58:24-05

(WXYZ) — It's official: The Michigan Wolverines are the national champions after beating Washington 34-13 and finishing the season 15-0.

Fans will be looking to get their hands on official apparel celebrating the team's first national championship since 1997.

The M Den has championship hats, shirts, sweatshirts and more for sale on their website. They also have stores on Main St. in Ann Arbor, one on the University of Michigan campus, one at Briarwood Mall, one at Twelve Oaks Mall and one on Columbia St. in Downtown Detroit.

People can also order the gear online from Fanatics, with an expected ship date of Friday, Jan. 12.

