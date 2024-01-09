How you can get Michigan National Championship apparel

(WXYZ) — It's official: The Michigan Wolverines are the national champions after beating Washington 34-13 and finishing the season 15-0.

Fans will be looking to get their hands on official apparel celebrating the team's first national championship since 1997.

The M Den has championship hats, shirts, sweatshirts and more for sale on their website. They also have stores on Main St. in Ann Arbor, one on the University of Michigan campus, one at Briarwood Mall, one at Twelve Oaks Mall and one on Columbia St. in Downtown Detroit.

People can also order the gear online from Fanatics, with an expected ship date of Friday, Jan. 12.

