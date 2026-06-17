PWHL Detroit GM Manon Rhéaume says new team and draft in the city is 'very special'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — At the PWHL Awards in Detroit on Tuesday, Detroit’s general manager Manon Rhéaume said hosting the event and the draft this week is special for the city.

“It’s very special to be a new team and hosting the draft, and having a first draft in our hometown is very special for Detroit. I think that’s a place that young girls were so excited to finally get a team that they have players they can look up to,” Rhéaume said.

Watch our full interview with Manon Rhéaume at the PWHL Awards below:

Manon Rhéaume, GM of Detroit's PWHL team, talks with us at awards ceremony

Earlier in the day, PWHL Detroit announced that it acquired former Seattle Torrent and Team USA Captain Hilary Knight through a trade with PWHL Las Vegas. Las Vegas will get Detroit’s first round pick on Wednesday, which is the third overall pic.

Knight, 36, is a five-time U.S. Olympian and one of the most decorated players in her sport.

Rhéaume said Knight’s leadership and desire to win stood out to her.

“She just wants to win. So, you bring someone that won a lot and wants to continue to win and is a great leader. I think it’s going to help to put together everybody,” Rhéaume said. “It’s one thing to have good players coming together, but how can you create that culture that everybody’s on the same page and I think she can really help.”

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Rhéaume says Knight “scores the big goals” and is “great in big moments.” Rhéaume says she wants the team to be fast and relentless. She also wants fans to be excited to see the team play.

“Everybody’s so excited about having finally a team like this,” Rhéaume said. “I grew up, I never had a woman to look up to. I didn’t know that it was possible for me to even play at the highest level, so now those young girls have the chance to have role models, people to look up to. I think it’s going to be so special and good for hockey and Michigan.”

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The PWHL Draft will take place at the Fox Theatre on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. The PWHL Draft will air on TV20 Detroit in the metro Detroit area, and on Scripps Sports across the country. It will also be available on the PWHL Detroit YouTube channel.

