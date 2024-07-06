Report: Pistons sign veteran shooting guard Malik Beasley to one-year deal

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have reportedly signed veteran free agent Malik Beasley to a one-year, six-million dollar deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

With the Milwaukee Bucks last season, the eight-year veteran appeared in 79 games and started 77 of them. The Florida State alum averaged 11.3 points and 3.7 rebounds last season while shooting 44.3 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from three and 71.4 percent from the free throw line.

Beasley was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 2016, and spent parts of his first four seasons in the Mile High City. He's also played with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Beasley is the second free agent to sign with the Pistons this off-season, joining forward Tobias Harris who signed earlier this week. The Pistons reportedly plan to offer Cade Cunningham, a former No. 1 overall pick and rising star at point guard, a five-year, $226 million dollar maximum rookie extension.

It's been a busy summer for the Detroit Pistons, who have a new leader in the front office in President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon, who came to Detroit after three seasons as the general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Detroit Pistons officially introduce Trajan Langdon as president of Basketball Operations

The Pistons also parted ways with general manager Troy Weaver after four seasons and head coach Monty Williams after one season. The Pistons have announced the hiring of J.B. Bickerstaff to replace Williams, acquired forward Wendell Mooreand University of Michigan alumTim Hardaway Jr. via trade, and drafted forwardsRon Holland and Bobi Klintman in the NBA Draft a few weeks ago.

Pistons rookie Ron Holland confident he can help rebuilding Pistons

For the latest news surrounding the Pistons this off-season, check out our tracker at this link.