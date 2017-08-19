DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities is a non-profit human services organization, committed to the development of the Community, in all aspects of its economic and cultural life.

The organization will host its annual back to school program on Sunday, September 17, at Ford Field Park in Dearborn. The fun will take place from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. and include a backpack giveaway filled with school supplies. About 1,000 will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To learn more about LAHC's back to school event, visit https://lahc.org/backtoschool/