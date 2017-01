(WXYZ) - The fine dining restaurant Coach Insignia is closing its doors inside the Renaissance Center.

The restaurant is set to serve its last meal on Saturday, February 18.

Matt Prentice opened Coach Insignia in 2004 with a 10 year lease. It was extended for an additional three years in 2014.

Coach Insignia is an Epicurean Group restaurant. The employees are moving to the company's new restaurant, Nomad Grill, in Southfield.