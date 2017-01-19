"You can pick your friends but you can't pick your family." That old saying certainly rings true for the compelling family "dramedy" August: Osage County. The Pulitzer- Prize and Tony winning play opens Friday January 20th at St. Dunstan's theatre in Bloomfield hills.

Tickets are available at stdunstanstheatre.com or at the box office: 1-(844) 386-7826.

St. Dunstan’s Theatre Guild of Cranbrook is the first Community Theatre in the Detroit area to perform the hit play by Tracy Letts. August: Osage County won the 2008 Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Award for best play.

The play contains adult language and content: Ages 17 and over recommended.



The stunning story centers around the Weston family, brought together after their father, Beverly Weston (Brett Reynolds, Pontiac) mysteriously disappears. Here's how St. Dunstan's describes the play:

"Holed up in the large family estate in Osage County, Oklahoma, tensions heat up and boil over in the ruthless August heat. Bursting with humor, vivacity, and intelligence, August: Osage County is both dense and funny, vicious and compassionate, enormous and unstoppable."

Director, Jeff Davison (Bloomfield Hills) says, “We are trying to make each character in the show relatable; even though you may not like what he or she is doing or saying, we want the audience to recognize them. This isn't just a show about a dysfunctional family that yells at each other, it's about trying emotions and real family dynamics. We are also finding the lightness in the show to bring out the comedy in this tragic comedy.”



Violet Weston (Duffy Wineman, Bloomfield Hills), is the matriarch of the family who is depressed, addicted to pain pills and has no problem telling the truth. She is joined by her three daughters and their problematic lovers, who harbor their own deep secrets. Her sister Mattie Fae (Sue Mancuso, Bloomfield Hills) and her family also arrive and are well-trained in the Weston family art of cruelty. Finally, there is the observer of the chaos, the young Cheyenne housekeeper Johnna (Kori Bielaniec, Westland), who was hired by Beverly just before his disappearance.



The remainder of the case includes: Krystyn Irvine (Rochester Hills) as Barbara Fordham, Rachel Biber (Huntington Woods) as Ivy Weston, Liz Schulz (Royal Oak) as Karen Weston, Marc Rosati (Riverview) as Bill Fordham, Amy Lauter (Farmington Hills) as Jean Fordham, Barry Cutler (Ferndale) as Charlie Aiken, Paul Dorset (Birmingham) as Little Charles, Hoggie Amare (Troy) as Steve Heidebrecht, and Daniel T. Muldoon (Madison Heights) as Sheriff Deon Gilbeau.

Performance dates: Friday and Saturday nights at 8 pm on January 20, 21, 27, 28, February 3, 4. Sunday matinees are at 2 pm on January 22 and 29.

Following the matinee performance Sunday, Jan. 22, the audience is invited to remain for a talkback with the director and cast.

Ticket prices: $20 adult; $2 discount for seniors 62 and over, and students 18 and under. Call 1-844-DUNSTAN (1-844-386-7826) for tickets or by going to www.stdunstanstheatre.com

All seats are reserved.

Free parking is available across the street from the theater; in the Cranbrook House lot on Lone Pine Road just east of the theater; and in the Christ Church Cranbrook lot 1 block east of the theater. Please allow a few minutes for walking.

Seating starts 30 minutes before curtain. Late arrivals will be seated at the discretion of the ushers.



WHERE

St. Dunstan’s Theatre Guild of Cranbrook, 400 Lone Pine Road, Bloomfield Hills, Mi. 48302

The performance area is on the 2nd floor; there is no elevator. Please call the theater phone line for questions or assistance regarding accessibility: 248-737-3587, #4.



The Production Team

Director: Jeff Davison

Assistant Director: Susan Holmes

Producer: Mairo Towle

Set Design: Obie Burch

Master Carpenter: Michael Campion

Costumes: Linda Watson, Kathy Shapero

Props: Pam Richards

Sound Design: Chris Steinmayer

Lighting Design: Obie Burch

Tickets/House: Ruth Bennett

Publicity: Molly Dorset, Roberta Campion

Program: Laurane Walker Lake