Bob Seger releases new tribute in memory of his late friend Glenn Frey

11:04 AM, Jan 18, 2017

Inductee Bob Seger performs onstage at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 19th Annual Induction Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel March 15, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
(WXYZ) - Detroit's own Bob Seger has released a new tribute in memory of his late friend and musician, Glenn Frey.

"Glenn Song" was released Monday morning, on the one-year anniversary of Frey's death.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the track was recorded in Nashville and it can be downloaded for free on his website.

