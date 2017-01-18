Bob Seger releases new tribute in memory of his late friend Glenn Frey

Cloudy
HI: 43°
LO: 34°
HI: 47°
LO: 32°
HI: 45°
Inductee Bob Seger performs onstage at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 19th Annual Induction Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel March 15, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - Detroit's own Bob Seger has released a new tribute in memory of his late friend and musician, Glenn Frey.
"Glenn Song" was released Monday morning, on the one-year anniversary of Frey's death.
According to the Detroit Free Press, the track was recorded in Nashville and it can be downloaded for free on his website.