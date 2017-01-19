Chill out at the 10th annual Fire & Ice Festival in Rochester this weekend

WXYZ - For the tenth year in a row, the Fire & Ice Festival is returning to Downtown Rochester for a weekend of winter fun.

There's no snow in the forecast this weekend, so the festival is shaking things up with new outdoor activities. They include a 25-foot tall rock climbing tower, tug-o-war ropes and kickball.

You'll also find great eats at the festival, like Buffalo Wild Wings and Mystic Kettle. There will also be five food trucks, including Marconi's Pizza and The Mean Weenie.

Don't forget the fireworks display Friday and Saturday night at 8 p.m. The best place to park is near Third and Water.

As always, admission to the Fire & Ice Festival is free.

Event hours are as follows:

Friday, January 20: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 21: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 22: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit: http://bit.ly/2jB5m6A