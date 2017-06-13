Detroit high school students cook up change; win second place in healthy cooking competition

(WXYZ) - A group of Detroit Public High School students claimed second place at the 2017 National 'Cooking up Change' finals in Washington D.C.

The winning team included Kyle Davis, Gerald Garlington and Andre Harris from Frederick Douglass High School.

The group won over the judge's taste buds with their zesty chicken rice bowl, tomato lime cucumber wheels and yogurt splash. The dishes had to meet strict nutritional standards and a tight budget. The meals needed to cost $1 each - a constraint schools deal with every day.

The winning team met with Secretary of Education and Michigan native, Betsy DeVos after the competition. She congratulated them for not sacrificing flavor to eat smart.