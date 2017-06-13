General Motors says it has made 130 self-driving Bolts

DETROIT (AP) - General Motors says it has built 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric cars at a factory in suburban Detroit.



The cars are equipped with GM's second-generation self-driving software and equipment. They will join 50 self-driving Bolts that are already being tested in San Francisco; Scottsdale, Arizona; and the Detroit area.



CEO Mary Barra says GM is the first automaker to assemble self-driving vehicles in a mass-production facility. GM has been building self-driving Bolts at its Orion Assembly Plant since January.

Barra says GM eventually plans to place the self-driving Bolts in ride-hailing fleets in major U.S. cities, but she gave no target date. She says the new vehicles will help GM accelerate its testing in urban environments.



"We intend for GM to be the leader," Barra said at a news conference this morning at the Orion Assembly plant.