More than 1,900 books funded by WXYZ-TV and WMYD-TV to be delivered to Thrive by Five Detroit today

WXYZ - Monday, January 23 is National Reading Day. Here at Broadcast House, we know how important it is for all children to read and succeed.

To celebrate reading, WXYZ-TV and WMYD-TV employees raised more than $9,500 as part of Scripps "Give a Kid a Book" campaign, with matching funds from Scripps. The funds went toward buying books for the Head Start program Thrive by Five Detroit.

WXYZ-TV Vice President and General Manager Mike Murri presented a check to Southwest Solutions Thrive by Five. We have arranged for more than 1,900 books to be delivered to the Head Start program in Detroit today!