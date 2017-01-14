Bat Signal lights up Detroit sky on night of North American International Auto Show Charity Preview

DETROIT (WXYZ) - It was Detroit's night to shine at the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview, but everyone is talking about something that happened outside of Cobo Center.

The Bat Signal appeared on the side of the General Motors Renaissance Center. It was accompanied by a Chevrolet logo.

The automaker is talking about what the signal means.

7 Action News and WXYZ.com will have complete coverage when they reveal what's being kept under wraps.