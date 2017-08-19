Cruisers pack Woodward the night before the annual Dream Cruise

WOODWARD AVENUE (WXYZ) - The Friday night before the Woodward Dream Cruise brought the classic cars out to Woodward.

The Cruisers packed the Avenue, as spectators lined the lanes to see the classics, the muscle cars and the tricked out ride.

The main event is Saturday, when they'll be back again, showing off their classic rides.

7 Action News and WXYZ.com will provide full coverage - leading up to our special broadcast at 7:00 p.m.