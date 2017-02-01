(WXYZ) - Valentine’s Day – Parent Inventors – February 2017

1) Inklings Paperie (Michigan Mom)

Product: Scratch-Off Lunchbox Notes / Love Notes - $16, Scratch-Off Valentines - $5, Hand-Written Scratch-Off Greeting Cards - $5, Pop-Up Greeting Cards - $6, Luxe Tags - $8, Art Cards - $8

· Scratch-Off Lunchbox Notes / Love Notes

§ Hide your own handwritten message within a scratch-off card!

§ Assembly is easy: Simply write your own special message in the designated area, cover it with the scratch-off sticker provided, and scratch with a penny to reveal your message!

§ Each set includes 24 cards and 24 stickers packaged in a hand-stamped drawstring bag

· Scratch-Off Valentines

§ Make your own scratch-off valentine, and be the talk of the class!

§ Assembly is easy: Simply write your own special message in the designated area, cover it with the scratch-off sticker provided, and scratch with a penny to reveal your message!

§ Valentines are available in Pink and Mint so you can mix & match!

§ Each set includes 8 cards and 8 stickers

· Hand-Written Scratch-Off Greeting Cards

§ Hide your own handwritten message within a scratch-off card!

§ Assembly is easy: Simply write your own special message in the designated area, cover it with the scratch-off sticker provided, and scratch with a penny to reveal your message!

· Pop-Up Greeting Cards

§ Inklings’ range of adorably-illustrated pop-up cards are fun and whimsical cards you’ll love to give... if you can part with them!

§ Cards ship flat. Just peel to expose the adhesive, fan out the tissue, and press to adhere!

· Luxe Tags

§ Perfect for hanging on a bottle of bubbly or fastening to a gift bag or box

§ Luxe tags come in sets of six, and feature gold foil details with brass-colored chains

· Art Cards

§ Like a greeting card, only better!

§ These foil-printed art cards by Inklings Paperie are perfectly sized to fit any 5”x7” frame to sit on a desk or hang on a wall

2) Lisa Leonard Designs

Product: Sterling Silver Stacking Rings - $59/ring

http://www.lisaleonard.com/stacking-rings-sterling-silver-prd-llr004-si-p2440/

· The sweetest reminder of who you hold dear

· Hand-molded and cast in sterling silver with a beautiful organic shape and feel

· Made just for you, any name or date

3) Peaceable Kingdom

Product: Magic Spinner Valentines - $12.99, Scratch & Sniff Pencil Topper Cards - $12.99, Cookies & Cream Scratch & Sniff Cards - $12.99, Tic Tac Toe Cards - $12.99

· Each pack comes with 28 valentines - enough cards for the whole class in one pack!

· Super Fun Valentine Pack with activities or scratch and sniff cards!

· Great art and styles for all interests and ages!

4) Ahdorned

Product: Tassel Key Chains - $19.50, Mirror Key Chains - $28, Tassel w/3 Bag tags - $25, LOVE Clutch -$48, LOVE Tote - $98

· Keychains have large hook so they can double as bag charms

· Mirrors are attached inside keychain with a satin ribbon

· Tassels are highly customizable

· Tassel comes in 5 colors!

5) Swell Forever

Product: Forever Blanket {throw} by Swell Forever with personalized fabric message tags - $75-$240

· A unique and practical way to personalize a sentimental gift that goes beyond a monogram

· American Made

· Each purchase helps us support adoptive families and children in foster care

6) The OP Life

Product: Large Hustle On Purpose Lifestyle Notepads - $12, Medium Hustle On Purpose Lifestyle Notepads - $8

· Keep your focus

· Not forget different tasks for different jobs

· See precisely what you need to do and be able to cross it off when you've completed your task

· Feel accomplished after you're done

· Eliminate feelings of overwhelm because there's "so much to do"

7) Baby Jack & Company

Product: Heart Tag Security Blanket - $27.95

· Soft plush fabrics

· Ribbons accented and sewn shut for safe play

· Print designed to bring CHD Awareness to heart babies