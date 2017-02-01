Mom's a Genius: Mompreneur shares some great Valentine's Day themed gifts & products

(WXYZ) - Valentine’s Day – Parent Inventors – February 2017

1)  Inklings Paperie (Michigan Mom)

Product: Scratch-Off Lunchbox Notes / Love Notes - $16, Scratch-Off Valentines - $5, Hand-Written Scratch-Off Greeting Cards - $5, Pop-Up Greeting Cards - $6, Luxe Tags - $8, Art Cards - $8

·         Scratch-Off Lunchbox Notes / Love Notes

§  Hide your own handwritten message within a scratch-off card!

§  Assembly is easy: Simply write your own special message in the designated area, cover it with the scratch-off sticker provided, and scratch with a penny to reveal your message!

§  Each set includes 24 cards and 24 stickers packaged in a hand-stamped drawstring bag

·         Scratch-Off Valentines

§  Make your own scratch-off valentine, and be the talk of the class!

§  Assembly is easy: Simply write your own special message in the designated area, cover it with the scratch-off sticker provided, and scratch with a penny to reveal your message!

§  Valentines are available in Pink and Mint so you can mix & match!

§  Each set includes 8 cards and 8 stickers

·         Hand-Written Scratch-Off Greeting Cards

§  Hide your own handwritten message within a scratch-off card!

§  Assembly is easy: Simply write your own special message in the designated area, cover it with the scratch-off sticker provided, and scratch with a penny to reveal your message!

·         Pop-Up Greeting Cards

§  Inklings’ range of adorably-illustrated pop-up cards are fun and whimsical cards you’ll love to give... if you can part with them!

§  Cards ship flat. Just peel to expose the adhesive, fan out the tissue, and press to adhere!

·         Luxe Tags

§  Perfect for hanging on a bottle of bubbly or fastening to a gift bag or box

§  Luxe tags come in sets of six, and feature gold foil details with brass-colored chains

·         Art Cards

§  Like a greeting card, only better!

§  These foil-printed art cards by Inklings Paperie are perfectly sized to fit any 5”x7” frame to sit on a desk or hang on a wall

 

2)   Lisa Leonard Designs

Product:  Sterling Silver Stacking Rings - $59/ring

http://www.lisaleonard.com/stacking-rings-sterling-silver-prd-llr004-si-p2440/

·         The sweetest reminder of who you hold dear

·         Hand-molded and cast in sterling silver with a beautiful organic shape and feel

·         Made just for you, any name or date

 

3)   Peaceable Kingdom

Product:  Magic Spinner Valentines - $12.99, Scratch & Sniff Pencil Topper Cards - $12.99,  Cookies & Cream Scratch & Sniff Cards - $12.99, Tic Tac Toe Cards - $12.99

·         Each pack comes with 28 valentines - enough cards for the whole class in one pack!

·         Super Fun Valentine Pack with activities or scratch and sniff cards!

·         Great art and styles for all interests and ages!

 

4)  Ahdorned

Product: Tassel Key Chains - $19.50, Mirror Key Chains - $28, Tassel w/3 Bag tags - $25, LOVE Clutch -$48, LOVE Tote - $98

·         Keychains have large hook so they can double as bag charms

·         Mirrors are attached inside keychain with a satin ribbon

·         Tassels are highly customizable

·         Tassel comes in 5 colors!

 

5)  Swell Forever

Product: Forever Blanket {throw} by Swell Forever with personalized fabric message tags - $75-$240

·         A unique and practical way to personalize a sentimental gift that goes beyond a monogram

·         American Made

·         Each purchase helps us support adoptive families and children in foster care

 

6)  The OP Life

Product: Large Hustle On Purpose Lifestyle Notepads - $12, Medium Hustle On Purpose Lifestyle Notepads - $8

·         Keep your focus

·         Not forget different tasks for different jobs

·         See precisely what you need to do and be able to cross it off when you've completed your task

·         Feel accomplished after you're done

·         Eliminate feelings of overwhelm because there's "so much to do"

 

7)  Baby Jack & Company

Product: Heart Tag Security Blanket - $27.95

·         Soft plush fabrics

·         Ribbons accented and sewn shut for safe play

·         Print designed to bring CHD Awareness to heart babies

 

 

