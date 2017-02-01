Cloudy
HI: 24°
LO: 13°
HI: 28°
HI: 34°
LO: 20°
Mom's A Genuis: parent-invented gifts for Valentine's Day
(WXYZ) - Valentine’s Day – Parent Inventors – February 2017
1) Inklings Paperie (Michigan Mom)
Product: Scratch-Off Lunchbox Notes / Love Notes - $16, Scratch-Off Valentines - $5, Hand-Written Scratch-Off Greeting Cards - $5, Pop-Up Greeting Cards - $6, Luxe Tags - $8, Art Cards - $8
· Scratch-Off Lunchbox Notes / Love Notes
§ Hide your own handwritten message within a scratch-off card!
§ Assembly is easy: Simply write your own special message in the designated area, cover it with the scratch-off sticker provided, and scratch with a penny to reveal your message!
§ Each set includes 24 cards and 24 stickers packaged in a hand-stamped drawstring bag
· Scratch-Off Valentines
§ Make your own scratch-off valentine, and be the talk of the class!
§ Valentines are available in Pink and Mint so you can mix & match!
§ Each set includes 8 cards and 8 stickers
· Hand-Written Scratch-Off Greeting Cards
· Pop-Up Greeting Cards
§ Inklings’ range of adorably-illustrated pop-up cards are fun and whimsical cards you’ll love to give... if you can part with them!
§ Cards ship flat. Just peel to expose the adhesive, fan out the tissue, and press to adhere!
· Luxe Tags
§ Perfect for hanging on a bottle of bubbly or fastening to a gift bag or box
§ Luxe tags come in sets of six, and feature gold foil details with brass-colored chains
· Art Cards
§ Like a greeting card, only better!
§ These foil-printed art cards by Inklings Paperie are perfectly sized to fit any 5”x7” frame to sit on a desk or hang on a wall
2) Lisa Leonard Designs
Product: Sterling Silver Stacking Rings - $59/ring
http://www.lisaleonard.com/stacking-rings-sterling-silver-prd-llr004-si-p2440/
· The sweetest reminder of who you hold dear
· Hand-molded and cast in sterling silver with a beautiful organic shape and feel
· Made just for you, any name or date
3) Peaceable Kingdom
Product: Magic Spinner Valentines - $12.99, Scratch & Sniff Pencil Topper Cards - $12.99, Cookies & Cream Scratch & Sniff Cards - $12.99, Tic Tac Toe Cards - $12.99
· Each pack comes with 28 valentines - enough cards for the whole class in one pack!
· Super Fun Valentine Pack with activities or scratch and sniff cards!
· Great art and styles for all interests and ages!
4) Ahdorned
Product: Tassel Key Chains - $19.50, Mirror Key Chains - $28, Tassel w/3 Bag tags - $25, LOVE Clutch -$48, LOVE Tote - $98
· Keychains have large hook so they can double as bag charms
· Mirrors are attached inside keychain with a satin ribbon
· Tassels are highly customizable
· Tassel comes in 5 colors!
5) Swell Forever
Product: Forever Blanket {throw} by Swell Forever with personalized fabric message tags - $75-$240
· A unique and practical way to personalize a sentimental gift that goes beyond a monogram
· American Made
· Each purchase helps us support adoptive families and children in foster care
6) The OP Life
Product: Large Hustle On Purpose Lifestyle Notepads - $12, Medium Hustle On Purpose Lifestyle Notepads - $8
· Keep your focus
· Not forget different tasks for different jobs
· See precisely what you need to do and be able to cross it off when you've completed your task
· Feel accomplished after you're done
· Eliminate feelings of overwhelm because there's "so much to do"
7) Baby Jack & Company
Product: Heart Tag Security Blanket - $27.95
· Soft plush fabrics
· Ribbons accented and sewn shut for safe play
· Print designed to bring CHD Awareness to heart babies