Amazon needs these positions filled at its Livonia distribution center

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) - Looking for a job in metro Detroit? Amazon needs positions filled.

The company is looking for lead warehouse associates for its Livonia distribution center.

RELATED: Amazon to open fulfillment center in Livonia next year, creating 1,000 jobs in the area

Check out a tour of the facility below:

The associates would make $14.70 an hour. Openings include: trainer, process assistant, dock clerk, receiving clerk, shipping clerk, data analyst and ISS representative.

All roles will lead trainings and/or start of shift meetings to a group of 20+ associates. Maintain expert-level knowledge in at least two production departments; evaluate and improve processes within work areas; refine learning tools and techniques across the fulfillment center. Assist in measuring the effectiveness of learning; develop, maintain and apply learning to encourage associate development. Identify areas for associate cross training and support and implement the training; support the updating of SOPs and SOP certification of associates and managers. Giving and receiving effective feedback.

No previous experience necessary, but must be at least 18 years old and have obtained a high school diploma or equivalent. Will be trained on the job and certified on how to work on PIT (powered industrial trucks) equipment at this facility.

· What does the company look for in a candidate?

Amazon lets customers order whatever they need, whenever they need. Flexibility is key, associates should be open to extra hours, time off, and a rapid pace. Associates should also be

customer obsessed. Also, associates must be willing and able to work on powered equipment, for example a forklift or cherry picker.

Additional information (optional): benefits offered, incentives, training, work environment,

· Health care benefits, starting day 1

· 401(k) with company match

· Holiday and overtime pay

· Paid time off

· Restricted Stock Units (RSUs)

· Employee discount

· Variable Compensation Pay (VCP): Lead Fulfillment Associates may be eligible for Variable Pay, a bonus based upon personal and site performance criteria.

CLICK HERE to learn more. For more job search resources, don't forget to visit Pure Michigan Talent Connect.