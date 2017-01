DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are investigating after one man was killed and another was injured at a bus stop shooting Sunday night, police said.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. near Livernois and Warren on Detroit's west side.

Police said the two men are in their 20's.

The surviving victim took a bus to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, police added.

Police have no information about a suspect at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, call Detroit police.

STAY WITH WXYZ.COM FOR UPDATES ON THIS DEVELOPING STORY.