1970s car pulled from Michigan pond; human remains inside

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police say a 1970s car pulled from a pond this week in Michigan had human remains inside and may have been underwater for years.

ABC12 News reports the body possibly dates back to a decades-old missing persons case.

The discovery of the Buick sedan was made Tuesday in Saginaw County's Buena Vista Township by workers removing barrels from the pond.

Township police Detective Sgt. Greg Klecker tells The Saginaw News the car had an older license plate. He didn't specify how many years the car may have been in the water. A review of the remains by forensic scientists was expected to help identify them.

The pond is on state property roughly 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Michigan Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall says the barrels were being removed because someone reported they were in the pond.

The contents weren't known.