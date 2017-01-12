2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi receives baby Borg Warner Trophy

(WXYZ) - 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi joined 7 Action News This Morning as he is in town to receive the baby Borg Warner Trophy and for the 2017 North American International Auto Show.

Rossi said that it's great after waiting nine months to receive the baby Borg Warner Trophy, as he can't take the actual trophy home with him.

Can't believe this finally happened last night. Thank you to @NAIASDetroit and @BorgWarner...life changing moment. pic.twitter.com/ljPj94Q4wS — Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) January 12, 2017