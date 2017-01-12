2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi receives baby Borg Warner Trophy

Cloudy
2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi from Andretti Autosports joined 7 Action News This Morning to talk all about his Indy 500 win and his visit to the 2017 North American International Auto Show.
Rossi said that it's great after waiting nine months to receive the baby Borg Warner Trophy, as he can't take the actual trophy home with him.
Watch Rossi's interview in the video player above.
Can't believe this finally happened last night. Thank you to @NAIASDetroit and @BorgWarner...life changing moment. pic.twitter.com/ljPj94Q4wS— Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) January 12, 2017
This picture sums it all up. Thank you for giving me the chance to compete in the greatest race in the world. @michaelandretti @BryanHerta pic.twitter.com/vH1ApuYK3r— Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) January 12, 2017
