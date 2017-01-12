2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi receives baby Borg Warner Trophy

9:15 AM, Jan 12, 2017
12:37 PM, Jan 12, 2017

2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi from Andretti Autosports joined 7 Action News This Morning to talk all about his Indy 500 win and his visit to the 2017 North American International Auto Show.

(WXYZ) - 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi joined 7 Action News This Morning as he is in town to receive the baby Borg Warner Trophy and for the 2017 North American International Auto Show.

Rossi said that it's great after waiting nine months to receive the baby Borg Warner Trophy, as he can't take the actual trophy home with him.

