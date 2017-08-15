3 U.S. postal workers charged with stealing mail in the past week

(WXYZ) - Three U.S. Postal workers have been charged with stealing and mishandling the mail in the past week.

Ebonie Walker admitted to stealing gift cards and cash and returned more than 20 pieces of stolen mail, according to a federal indictment.

Walker worked as a mail sorter at the Seven Oaks postal office on Seven Mile near the Southfield Freeway.

Zach Simms visits the location often and says his trust in the reliability of the post office has been ruined.

“I think it’s terrible if someone is out there doing that they need to be caught,” Simms said.

Two others were also indicted. This week Stephen Downing admitted to tampering with mail by opening several envelopes and looking for cash. Downing was employed in Taylor.

Last week, Breanna Renee Readous was indicted for stealing mail from customers on her route.

7 Action News reached out to USPS officials for comment. A spokesperson released this statement:

We cannot comment about litigation that is in action. However, mail theft is a criminal act against our customers and against the Postal Service. As such, we take it very seriously and we will pursue all remedies available to us. This does not represent the hundreds of thousands of postal employees across the country who service our communities every day.

https://emailus.usps.com/emailUs/iq/usps/request.do?forward=emailUs