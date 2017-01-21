7 Action News reporter Jennifer Ann Wilson in Oakland Co. 'DWTS' competition

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Oakland County will host its annual version of “Dancing with the Stars" Saturday night -- and 7 Action News reporter Jennifer Ann Wilson will be one of competitors burning up the dance floor.

The fundraiser gets underway at 7 p.m. inside the San Marino Club in Troy. Tickets are $75 per person and include appetizer stations, an open bar and one ticket to vote in the dancing competition.

The money raised will benefit Faith in Action of Oakland County, which helps individuals and families in need.

For ticket information, click here to visit the Faith in Action of Oakland County website.