Looking for a high-tech family member? Robot Kuri aims to be a staple in your home

(WXYZ) - Can a robot be part of the family?



One company is hoping its latest gadget will one day be a staple in the home.



Kuri is the creation of Mayfield Robotics, a Bosch startup based in California. It was recently unveiled at CES in Las Vegas.



Creators say in a news release that Kuri looks cute with its moving head and facial expressions, but it is also packed with technologies.



Some of its features include a built-in camera, microphones, speakers and WiFi-connectivity.



The bot also reportedly has mapping sensors to learn the layout of your house - or when there is an obstacle, or ledge to avoid.



Creators say Kuri can keep an eye on your home when you're away and alert you to any strange activity, read kids a story, or even follow you around blasting your favorite tunes.



And as far as making sure you get up on time, the bot can apparently do that too.



Think of it as a little robotic buddy.



The robot will cost consumers about $700 and it's available for preorder with shipping starting late this year.



