Amazon launches online Dash Buttons for quick ordering

(WXYZ) - Amazon Dash Buttons — the little gadgets that help people place orders with just one push — are going virtual.

The company has already launched the new tools for online ordering.

According to the website, Prime users can create online Dash Buttons for many of their favorite items. The buttons are stored on a separate tab where people can sort, label or delete them.

A click on the left side of the button will show a product description along with the list price. A click to the right, and boom — your order is in.

The your dash buttons feature is available on Amazon.com and on the company’s mobile app.

If you adore the physical buttons, don't worry -- you can still purchase those, too.

More details from Amazon here.