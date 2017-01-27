Another robbery reported near University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security has issued another crime alert following a robbery and assault that happened off-campus early Friday morning.

Ann Arbor police say a campus visitor was near the 600 block of Church Street, south of South University when he was approached by five men. The men reportedly stole his wallet and smartphone before punching him several times.

The victim took himself to get medical treatment.

Earlier this week, two armed robberies and one attempted robbery was reported near campus.

Ann Arbor Police say in the first incident, a 21-year-old man was walking near Arch and Oakland shortly after midnight Wednesday when two men got out of a dark-colored sedan and pointed a handgun at the victim, telling him to "give me what you got."

The victim gave the suspects his phone, keys and wallet before the pair ran away and hopped into the vehicle. The suspects were described as black males wearing hooded sweatshirts and bandanas.

In the second incident, a 19-year-old woman was walking near S. Forrest Avenue and Oakland Street when she was approached by a white male wearing a black zip up hoodie and a red-colored Halloween mask. The man then told her to give him what she had. He reportedly was carrying a black semi-automatic handgun. After getting the victim's phone, the suspect ran away.

A black-colored sedan was seen in the area.

In the third case, a 19-year-old woman was near her vehicle on S. Forrest Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up. The driver of that vehicle reportedly pointed a gun at the woman before she got into her vehicle and drove away.

The sedan reportedly followed the woman for several blocks.

If you know anything about these robberies, please call the Ann Arbor Police or the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety at 734-763-1131.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible in the first three cases.

Officials are reminding people to remain aware and walk with a friend when possible.