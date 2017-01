DETROIT (WXYZ) - At least one person is dead after a shooting on Detroit’s northwest side.

Police say they received the call around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the victim unclothed and in the road near the corner of Vassar and Faust. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating on the scene.

