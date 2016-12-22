Ben Wallace nominated for Pro Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2017

(WXYZ) - Former Detroit Pistons center Ben Wallace has been nominated for the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2017. It is Wallace's first time being nominated for the hall of fame.

Other nominees with ties to the Detroit Pistons include former General Manager Jack McCloskey and assistant coach Tim Hardaway.

According to Rod Beard from the Detroit News, Pistons Coach Stan VanGundy believes Hardaway should get in.

#Pistons SVG says assistant coach Tim Hardaway deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. Make it happen. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) December 21, 2016

Wallace spent nine years with Detroit in two separate stints. He was a key contributor to the team's 2004 NBA Championship.

He won four Defensive Player of the Year awards, one in 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2006, and ranks 13th all time in career blocks.

