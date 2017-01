Body discovered after repair shop fire in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a body was discovered following an auto repair shop fire early this morning.

The shop is located near Dequindre and E. McNichols.

Fire officials say they were called to the scene of the fire around 4:30 a.m. and found the body a short time later.

No cause of death has yet been determined.

Detroit Fire Arson investigators and Detroit Police Homicide investigators are on the scene.

STAY WITH WXYZ.COM FOR UPDATES ON THIS DEVELOPING STORY.