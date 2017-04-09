Boutique hotel opens inside of old Detroit Fire Department Headquarters

(WXYZ) - The boutique Detroit Foundation Hotel is set to open next month.

The 100+ hotel room is located in the former Detroit Fire Department Headquarters. It will also be the home to The Apparatus Room, a new American restaurant offering locally sourced foods, and run by Michigan-native and two Michelin-starred chef Thomas Lents.

The hotel will rise five stories and is situated on the corner of West Larned Street and Washington Boulevard, across from the Cobo Center and just three blocks away from Campus Marius Park.

Owners of the Foundation Hotel took over the former Pontchartrain Wine Cellars building directly adjacent and built a new rooftop ballroom, which boasts expansive views of downtown Detroit.



“Our team is thrilled to join the Detroit market,” said Mario Triccoci, Co-Founder and CEO of Aparium Hotel Group, the hotel group managing Foundation Hotel. “In creating this hotel, we are collaborating with local makers, artists and innovators to introduce a true Detroit experience for both locals and visitors. It’s an incredible time in Detroit and we’re excited and honored that Foundation Hotel will have the opportunity to play a role in the city’s story.”



The hotel is being designed in partnership with award-winning Simeone Deary Design Group.

Their design vision of the new Detroit encompasses the old, leaving the iconic red arched doors and the historic glazed brick tiles and setting them against modern locally made fixtures. Guestrooms include nods to old Detroit including reclaimed and repurposed moldings and a reinterpretation of fordite sitting side-by-side with industrial chic and automotive inspired furniture pieces.



Reservations can be made now for stays starting May 15. To reserve a room, visit www.detroitfoundationhotel.com.

