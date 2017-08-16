Cedar Point's 'Steel Vengeance' will be tallest, fastest hybrid coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WXYZ) - Cedar Point announced an all-new hybrid roller coaster, replacing the Mean Streak in Frontier Town on Wednesday, which also happened to be National Roller Coaster Day.

The world's first hyper hybrid roller coaster will be called "Steel Vengeance" and, according to the park, will be the tallest and fastest hybrid roller coaster in the world.

At its tallest, Steel Vengeance is 205-feet high and reaches speeds up to 74 mph. It also includes a 90-degree drop and four inversions.

A hybrid roller coaster is one that has a wooden frame with steel tracks. It will have 27.2 seconds of airtime, the most of any roller coaster in the world.

When it opens in May 2018, Cedar Point will have five roller coasters with first drops of 90 degrees or more, making it the most in the world.

It will feature the first Twisted Snake Dive, where the coaster's train will enter a half-barrel roll, hang upside down for a moment and then turn back in the direction of travel, never completing a full roll. The entire ride will last around 2 1/2 minutes.

Mean Streak closed in 2016. When it opened in 1991, it was the tallest roller coaster in the world.